Thanksgiving Food Pantry Event

JACKSON, Miss. – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a Veteran drive-thru turkey giveaway event on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

“We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the past several years, but with the holidays quickly approaching, we wanted to make this month’s event extra special,” said Tony Bailey, GVSMVAMC Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement, formerly known as Voluntary Service. “Thanks to a special donation from Humana MarketPoint, we purchased 400 turkeys to distribute.”

The monthly Drive-Thru Food Pantry event, affectionally known as Freedom Foods, was designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to Veterans who may be experiencing hardship.

The event is scheduled as a contactless drive-thru, with GVSMVAMC and Humana Mississippi MarketPoint employees volunteering to distribute pre-loaded bags to Veterans, caregivers, and other eligible individuals who will not have to leave their vehicles.

Those interested in attending should arrive early, as we will distribute the turkeys and other goods on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veterans and caregivers will be required to show proof of identification – a Department of Veterans Affairs or retired military identification card – to GVSMVAMC employees during the event to receive a box of goods.

Bailey added, “We are so grateful for our amazing community partners like Humana MarketPoint because they allow us to help provide a little something extra to those who have provided and protected our Freedom.”

Community members interested in donating goods are encouraged to contact GVSMVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement Chief Tony Bailey at Tony.Bailey@va.gov or call 601-364-1312.

