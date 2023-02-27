Skip to Content
Caregiver Support Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Montgomery Hall - 1st Floor

Cost:

Free

VA Caregiver Support Program will provide resources for caregivers and Veterans, including community based resources.

Available Resources include: 

  1. VA Caregiver Support Program
  2. VA LGBTQ+ Coordinator
  3. VA Service Animal Champion
  4. VA Adult Day Care Program
  5. Mississippi Services Veterans Affairs
  6. VA Spinal Cord Injury Program
  7. VA Office of Primary Care
  8. VA Medical Foster Home Program
  9. Mental Health Outpatient Care (Access to Mental Health Levels of Care)
  10. VA Homemaker/Home Aid Program
  11. VA Mississippi State Veterans Home
  12. Central Mississippi Planning Development
  13. American Legion
  14. City of Jackson
  15. Social Security Administration
  16. Hinds County Human Resource
  17. VA Homeless Veteran Outreach Programs/HUD-VASH
  18. VA Compensated Work Therapy Program
  19. VA Suicide Prevention Program
  20. Mississippi College School of Law
  21. VA Veteran Justice Outreach Program
  22. Medicaid 
  23. VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service) 
  24. Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
  25. VA Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
  26. VA Office of Community Care
  27. VA Whole Health Program
  28. Ombusdman/Medicare 
