Caregiver Support Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Montgomery Hall - 1st Floor
Cost:
Free
VA Caregiver Support Program will provide resources for caregivers and Veterans, including community based resources.
Available Resources include:
- VA Caregiver Support Program
- VA LGBTQ+ Coordinator
- VA Service Animal Champion
- VA Adult Day Care Program
- Mississippi Services Veterans Affairs
- VA Spinal Cord Injury Program
- VA Office of Primary Care
- VA Medical Foster Home Program
- Mental Health Outpatient Care (Access to Mental Health Levels of Care)
- VA Homemaker/Home Aid Program
- VA Mississippi State Veterans Home
- Central Mississippi Planning Development
- American Legion
- City of Jackson
- Social Security Administration
- Hinds County Human Resource
- VA Homeless Veteran Outreach Programs/HUD-VASH
- VA Compensated Work Therapy Program
- VA Suicide Prevention Program
- Mississippi College School of Law
- VA Veteran Justice Outreach Program
- Medicaid
- VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service)
- Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
- VA Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
- VA Office of Community Care
- VA Whole Health Program
- Ombusdman/Medicare