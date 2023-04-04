Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Jackson VA Hiring Fair

When:

Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 7:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Montgomery Hall

Cost:

Free

G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host a hiring fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Montgomery Hall.

Current opportunities include:

  • Registered Nurses - Community Living Center *​​​​​​$30,000 Recruitment Incentive available for highly qualified candidates

  • Medical Support Assistants

  • Advanced Medical Support Assistants

  • Medical Technicians

  • Histo-Pathology Technicians

Required documents:

For questions, contact the Human Resource Office at 601.362.4471 extension 5-1594.

See more events

Last updated: