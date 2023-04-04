Jackson VA Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 7:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host a hiring fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Montgomery Hall.
Current opportunities include:
-
Registered Nurses - Community Living Center *$30,000 Recruitment Incentive available for highly qualified candidates
-
Medical Support Assistants
-
Advanced Medical Support Assistants
-
Medical Technicians
-
Histo-Pathology Technicians
Required documents:
- Completed Application 10-2850a (RNs)
- Completed Application 10-2850c (all others)
- Resume
- Unofficial Transcripts
- Copy of all necessary certifications/licensure
- Reference List *Must include a minimum of 2 current or past supervisors' names, email addresses, and contact numbers.