New Patient Orientation

Every third Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center | Montgomery Hall

If you're a new Veteran patient at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, or if you simply want to learn more about the health care services available to you, then we invite you to join us for our monthly New Patient Orientation sessions. These sessions take place every third Thursday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and are designed to provide you with a comprehensive and educational overview of the medical center and the services available to Veterans.

It's important to note that the New Patient Orientation sessions are not exclusively for newly enrolled Veterans. Any Veteran who wants to learn more about VA health care services is welcome to attend. Whether you're a new patient or an experienced user of VA health care, the sessions can provide you with valuable information and resources to help you make the most of your health care benefits.

During the New Patient Orientation sessions, you'll have the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics, including eligibility requirements, an overview of the VA Women's Health Program, an overview of the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), assistance with grievances through the Patient Advocate Office, enrollment in MyHealtheVet, and processing travel claims. These presentations are designed to provide you with a better understanding of the services available to you and how to access them.

In addition, the New Patient Orientation sessions offer several practical benefits. Veterans who need a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) can have their photo taken at the orientation, and the first primary care appointment can be scheduled for newly enrolled Veterans if it has not already been arranged. These services make it easier for you to get the care you need and to access the full range of benefits available to you as a Veteran.

Attending the New Patient Orientation sessions can provide you with the necessary knowledge, support, and connections to help you manage your health and well-being as a Veteran. The sessions are a great opportunity to get answers to your questions, learn about the different programs and services available, and connect with other Veterans.

To attend the New Patient Orientation sessions, all you need to do is show up at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center on the third Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. No registration is required. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Enrollment and Eligibility staff at 601-362-4471.

The New Patient Orientation sessions are an excellent resource for any Veteran who wants to learn more about VA health care services. Whether you're a new patient or an experienced user of VA health care, the sessions offer valuable information, resources, and connections to help you manage your health and well-being as a Veteran.

