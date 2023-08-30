We invite you to join us for the 2023 Virtual Mental Health Summit on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

This event is open to VA employees, VA and non-VA Mental Health Providers, Veterans, Caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about promoting Veterans health.

Registration is only required for participants interested in earning continuing education hours. This free, live-virtual event is approved for 5.0 continuing education hours. VA and non-VA employees can register by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/Summit-CEU-Registration (TMS #4646320).

If you do not wish to earn continuing education hours, you can join the event on Friday, September 8, 2023, by clicking here: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php...

We encourage you to share this information with colleagues, Veterans and their families, and other interested community members.

Should you have additional questions or require assistance with registration, please email VA_Community_MH_Summit@va.gov.

**Please note, continuing education credits can only be provided if you pre-register and complete a post-Summit evaluation.

This event will be hosted by the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Alexandria VA Health Care System, VA Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, and Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System!