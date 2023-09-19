Jackson VA To Host Veteran Town Hall

The Jackson VA Health Care System is scheduled to host an in-person town hall on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, Montgomery Hall.

A panel of staff (including Primary Care representative, Community Care representative, Medical Center Director, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representative) will be available to answer questions during the town hall.

Future Town Hall Dates: