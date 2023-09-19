Skip to Content
Jackson VA To Host Veteran Town Hall

Jackson VA To Host Veteran Town Hall

When:

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Montgomery Hall

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

The Jackson VA Health Care System is scheduled to host an in-person town hall on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, Montgomery Hall.

A panel of staff (including Primary Care representative, Community Care representative, Medical Center Director, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representative) will be available to answer questions during the town hall.

Future Town Hall Dates: 

  • Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. |Montgomery Hall
  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. |Montgomery Hall
  • Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Montgomery Hall
