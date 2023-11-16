Her Service, Her Health: Women Veterans Forum
When:
Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Montgomery Hall
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
RSVP by November 24, 2023: Contact the Women Veterans Health Team at 601-362-4471, ext. 55792, 51376, or 57928.
You are cordially invited to the upcoming Women Veterans Forum at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, Montgomery Hall, scheduled for December 1, 2023, from 4 PM to 7 PM. This event represents a unique opportunity to engage with the healthcare services tailored specifically for our growing population of Women Veterans.
Dr. Nikesia Beamon-Webb, Women's Health Director, emphasizes, "Our commitment to Women Veterans goes beyond traditional healthcare; we're focusing on a holistic approach that respects and responds to the unique needs of women in our Veteran community."
Forum Highlights:
- Information and Displays: Explore services offered, with an emphasis on understanding and combating inappropriate sexual behaviors/assault.
- Educational Resources: Gain insights into gender-related services from experts.
- Networking: Interact with key staff, including the Women Veterans Program Manager and Women Health Coordinators, dedicated to ensuring streamlined care processes.
Activities Include:
- Mindfulness Exercises: Guided by the Office of Chaplaincy.
- Health Promotion: Insights on vaccinations and healthcare resources by the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention team.
- Recreational Activities: Engage in TAI CHI, aromatherapy, and art through painting.
Join us for an informative and empowering afternoon, enriched with activities and refreshments, all dedicated to your well-being.