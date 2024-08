Women's Equality Day

When: Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Atrium 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us as we honor and celebrate the 2024 Women's Equality Day on Monday, August 26, 2024, from 10 am - 12 pm.

Join us to learn more, play trivia games, and win prizes!

Don't forget to wear purple!

