Women's Health Forum - Night at the Movies
When:
Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Montgomery Hall
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join us on November 15, 2024, for the Women’s Health Forum Night at the Movies!
Date: 11/15/2024
Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Montgomery Hall
Featured Movie: "Served Like a Girl"
Enjoy a night of activities and valuable information on Sexual Harassment/MST, LGBTQ+ programs, M2VA, and Women's Health Resources. Refreshments will be provided. Don’t miss it!