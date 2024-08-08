Skip to Content

Women's Health Forum - Night at the Movies

When:

Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Montgomery Hall

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

Join us on November 15, 2024, for the Women’s Health Forum Night at the Movies! 

 Featured Movie: "Served Like a Girl"

Enjoy a night of activities and valuable information on Sexual Harassment/MST, LGBTQ+ programs, M2VA, and Women's Health Resources. Refreshments will be provided. Don’t miss it!

