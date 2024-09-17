Domestic Violence Awareness Month Event

When: Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Atrium 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





Join us on Monday, October 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Atrium for a special event to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This event aims to bring awareness to the alternatives to violence in relationships and highlight the resources available through the VA for those experiencing or using partner violence.

The event will feature booths from various VA and non-VA programs, with the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program taking center stage. Our goal is to have at least five VA programs and five non-VA organizations represented, providing a wealth of information, resources, and support options for Veterans, families, caregivers, and employees.

Enjoy complimentary popcorn, prepared by volunteers from the CDCE, and music throughout the event.

This event is open to all Veterans, families, caregivers, and VA employees. Together, let's promote a culture of support, safety, and healing. We look forward to seeing you there!

