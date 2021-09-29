Caregiver support
VA Jackson health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Lynda Herbertson LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Jackson health care
Phone: 601-613-8765
Timothy Dean Handy LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Jackson health care
Phone: 601-613-7921
David Jordan LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Jackson health care
Phone: 601-668-4546
Care we provide at VA Jackson
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Jackson caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Jackson region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274