Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Jackson health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Ken Hamilton
Lead Patient Advocate, Minority Veteran Program Coordinator (MVPC)
VA Jackson health care
Phone: 601-362-4471, ext. 51207
Email: Kenneth.Hamilton2@va.gov
Jennifer T. Sayles
Patient Advocate
VA Jackson health care
Phone: 601-362-4471, ext. 51253
Care we provide at VA Jackson
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights