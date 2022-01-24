Campus map

Directions

From the Jackson International Airport

From the airport, take Airport Road to I-20 and take the Jackson (I-20 East) exit. Continue on I-20 East to the I-55 North exit and take I-55 North to the Woodrow Wilson Avenue exit (this exit is taken from the far left lane). Immediately upon exiting onto Woodrow Wilson Avenue, merge to the right lane (Be careful of merging traffic from I-55 South). Turn right at the traffic light. The Regional Office will be the three-story building as you turn off Woodrow Wilson Avenue, located next to the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center.

From I-20 East/West

Take the I-55 North exit, continue on I-55 North for approximately 3 miles to the Woodrow Wilson Avenue exit (this exit is taken from the far left lane). Immediately upon exiting onto Woodrow Wilson Avenue, merge to the right lane (be careful of merging traffic from I-55 South). Turn right at the traffic light. The Regional Office will be the three-story building as you turn off Woodrow Wilson Avenue, located next to the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center.

From I-55 North

Take the Woodrow Wilson Avenue exit (This exit is taken from the far left lane). Immediately upon exiting onto Woodrow Wilson Avenue, merge to the right lane (Be careful of merging traffic from I-55 South). Turn right at the traffic light. The Regional Office will be the three-story building as you turn off Woodrow Wilson Avenue, located next to the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center.

From I-55 South

Take the Woodrow Wilson Avenue exit (stay in the far right lane). Turn right at the traffic light, approximately 100 yards upon exiting onto Woodrow Wilson Avenue. The Regional Office will be the three-story building as you turn off Woodrow Wilson Avenue, located next to the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS 39216

Intersection:

East Woodrow Wilson Avenue and VA Center Drive

Coordinates: 32°19'39.15"N 90°9'58.75"W