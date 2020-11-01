Operating status

 Skip to Content
VA Jackson health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility.
Columbus VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility
Dogwood View Parkway VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Greenville VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility
Hattiesburg VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility
Kosciusko VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility
McComb VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility
Meridian VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility
Natchez VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the coronavirus, in-person services may be limited. Face coverings are required to enter facility

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1)

24-hour nurse: 800-949-1009

Change your appointment: 601-368-4492

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 601-362-4471, select 2

Pharmacy refill: 601-364-1270 or 800-949-1009, select 1, ext. 1270

Staff locator: 601-362-4471, select 2

Telephone care: 800-935-8387