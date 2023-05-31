Emergency Preparedness

Hurricane Preparedness

Hurricanes are dangerous and can cause major damage from storm surge, wind damage, rip currents and flooding. They can happen along any U.S. coast or in any territory in the Atlantic or Pacific oceans. Storm surge historically is the leading cause of hurricane-related deaths in the United States.

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 – November 30. Never underestimate the value of being prepared!

Check out the information below to learn more about hurricanes, hazards associated with hurricanes, and what you can do to prepare.