Medical Foster Home Program

When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program offers Veterans another option to support independence in a home-like environment.

Want to make a difference in the life of a Veteran? The Jackson VA is seeking caregivers for its Medical Foster Home Program.

Yolanda Davis

Yolanda Davis LCSW, C-SWHC, CCTP

VA Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator

VA Jackson health care

Email: Yolanda.Davis3@va.gov

Other facts about Medical Foster Home

  • it is a long-term care option for disabled Veterans who need a caregiver 
  • caregivers are available to help Veterans 24 hours a day
  • Veterans live in the caregiver’s home
  • caregiver is trained and certified to provide VA planned care
  • enrolled Veterans receive primary health care in the home 
  • Veterans pay for their care in the Medical Foster Home, and the financial agreement is finalized prior to placement
  • the coordinator helps Veterans apply for VA benefits to help cover the cost of care in a medical foster home.

Medical Foster Home Features

  • Furnished private rooms
  • Medication management
  • Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
  • Meals, laundry, cleaning
  • Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
  • Long-term care option, including through hospice care
  • Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran 
  • Maximum of 3 residents per home
  • High-quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results

Download the Medical Foster Home booklet:

  • Learn more about VA's national Medical Foster Home Program.

  • Watch this video to learn more about the Medical Foster Home program.

