Medical Foster Home Program
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program offers Veterans another option to support independence in a home-like environment.
Want to make a difference in the life of a Veteran? The Jackson VA is seeking caregivers for its Medical Foster Home Program.
Connect with a care coordinator
Yolanda Davis LCSW, C-SWHC, CCTP
VA Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: Yolanda.Davis3@va.gov
Other facts about Medical Foster Home
- it is a long-term care option for disabled Veterans who need a caregiver
- caregivers are available to help Veterans 24 hours a day
- Veterans live in the caregiver’s home
- caregiver is trained and certified to provide VA planned care
- enrolled Veterans receive primary health care in the home
- Veterans pay for their care in the Medical Foster Home, and the financial agreement is finalized prior to placement
- the coordinator helps Veterans apply for VA benefits to help cover the cost of care in a medical foster home.
Medical Foster Home Features
- Furnished private rooms
- Medication management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
- Long-term care option, including through hospice care
- Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran
- Maximum of 3 residents per home
- High-quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results