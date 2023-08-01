Traveling Veteran Services
Are you a Traveling Veteran? To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT Team by phone, or access MyHealtheVet to ask for a Traveling Veteran Coordinator consult.
Connect with a care coordinator
Litisa Pittman RN, MSN
Travel Veteran Coordinator
VA Jackson health care
Phone: 601-362-4471, ext. 57945
Email: Litisa.Pittman@va.gov
How the Coordinator Can Help
- The Travel Coordinator can help with setting up care at the other VA sites
- Share data and care needs with other VA sites
- Manage consults for care
- Provide follow-up when care is ordered at Community Clinics that are not VA affiliated
Non-Urgent Outpatient Care
- Call your home PACT team for your regular care needs. The team will set up a consult for you
- The coordinator will set up care for you at a VA site near your travel location
Traveling Veteran Responsibilities
Prior to traveling:
- For your continuity of care: If you will require medications, injections, blood tests, or any type of medical follow-up during the time you are away from your preferred facility.
- Inform your Primary Care Provider or Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) members of your plans to travel as far in advance as possible.
- Leave your temporary address and contact phone number with the PACT team along with the dates you will be leaving and returning. This will allow us to send any medications and correspondence to your temporary address while you are gone.
- Request a copy of your health summary and medication list to take with you.
- Make sure you have enough supply of medications (or enough refills) to last until you return. It is important to request your medications at least 10-14 days prior to running out.
Your PACT Team or Specialty Provider will consult the Traveling Veteran Coordinator to coordinate your care with the VA facility or clinic closest to where you will be traveling or temporarily residing.
For Further Assistance, please contact the Traveling Veteran Coordinator:
Urgent or emergency care during travel
Urgent Care while traveling
- To find an in-network urgent care provider, contact your local VA medical facility or use the VA Facility Locator or call the Community Care Contact Center: 877-881-7618.
- To learn more, visit Urgent Care - Community Care (va.gov)
Emergency Care while traveling
- During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). A medical emergency is an injury, illness or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be reasonably expected to be hazardous to life or health. If you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away.
- Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA emergency department in your area | Find a VA Facility
- Inform the emergency care provider to report your emergency treatment to the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using the VA Emergency Care Reporting portal or calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline: 844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842)
- To learn more, visit Emergency Medical Care - Community Care (va.gov)
Outpatient Pharmacy
Lobby: Monday-Friday 8:00 am-5:00pm, Saturday-Sunday 8:00 am-4:30pm
Phone: 601-362-4471, ext. 51270 or 5132
Phone Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 am-5:00pm, Saturday-Sunday 8:00 am-4:30pm
- Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
- Veteran must give an address for the trip so their medication to ensure timely deliver of medications
- Veterans must check that they have enough medications to last before departing for trip
- If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled
- If you run out or lose your medication, the alternate VA site near you may dispense a one-time small supply of active medications (10-14 days)
Veteran’s Foreign Medical Program
Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.
For assistance, contact the VHA Office of Community Care:
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
Phone: 303-331-7590