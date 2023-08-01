Traveling Veteran Services

Prior to traveling:

For your continuity of care: If you will require medications, injections, blood tests, or any type of medical follow-up during the time you are away from your preferred facility.

Inform your Primary Care Provider or Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) members of your plans to travel as far in advance as possible.

Leave your temporary address and contact phone number with the PACT team along with the dates you will be leaving and returning. This will allow us to send any medications and correspondence to your temporary address while you are gone.

Request a copy of your health summary and medication list to take with you.

Make sure you have enough supply of medications (or enough refills) to last until you return. It is important to request your medications at least 10-14 days prior to running out.

Your PACT Team or Specialty Provider will consult the Traveling Veteran Coordinator to coordinate your care with the VA facility or clinic closest to where you will be traveling or temporarily residing.

For Further Assistance, please contact the Traveling Veteran Coordinator: