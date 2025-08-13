Eddie (Chris) Ferguson was appointed Associate Director and Chief Operating Officer for the Jackson VA Healthcare System in Jackson, MS on January 18, 2022.

Prior to this role, Mr. Ferguson served for two years as Assistant Director for the Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS).

Before joining DVAHCS, he was Acting Assistant Director at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. He later served as Ambulatory Care Operations Director for the VA Southeast Health Care Network (VISN 7) in Atlanta, GA, from June 2016 to January 2020. In that role, he oversaw ambulatory operations across the network.

In 2012, he joined the South Central VA Health Care Network (VISN 16), where he held several positions, including Prosthetics Administrative Officer, VISN Prosthetics Representative, and Health Systems Specialist to the Chief Medical Officer. He began his leadership path as a Project Coordinator for Vanderbilt University Health.

Mr. Ferguson is an active member of the American College of Health Care Executives (ACHE), a graduate of the VISN 16 Advanced Leadership Development Institute, and has served as a VHA-certified mentor since 2018. He earned his bachelor’s degree in radiologic science from the University of South Alabama and holds dual master’s degrees in Health Administration and Health Informatics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Ferguson served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, leading domestic and international operations with honorable service in Iraq, Kuwait, and Turkey.

As Associate Medical Center Director for the Jackson VA Healthcare System, Mr. Ferguson has leadership oversight of day-to-day operations and direct responsibility for Facilities Management Service, Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service, Medical Administration Service, Fiscal Service, and Emergency Management and Logistics Service. He also serves as the facility liaison for Information Security, the Office of Information and Technology (OI&T), and the Strategic Business Unit (Human Resources).