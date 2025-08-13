Mr. Cain was appointed Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) after serving as Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services, where he had served since May 2023. He first joined the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in February 2022 as Chief Nurse of Acute Care.

Mr. Cain brought extensive leadership experience from Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS, where he served as Director of Nursing for the north campus and outpatient services. His 28-year nursing career spans a variety of clinical and leadership roles, including staff nurse positions in medical-surgical, intensive care, cardiovascular recovery, and ambulatory surgery. At Anderson, he advanced from staff nurse to nurse manager, Director of Surgical Services, and Director of Nursing. He also served as Interim Director of Perioperative Services at Christus Health in Shreveport Highland.

A native of Hickory, MS, Mr. Cain graduated from Newton County High School in Decatur before earning his Associate of Science Degree in Nursing from Louisiana Tech University in 1996. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in 2000 and his Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2017. He also holds Executive Nurse Board Certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and has completed LEAN Healthcare training.

Mr. Cain’s commitment to nursing was inspired by his mother, an emergency room nurse for more than 20 years who later worked in post-operative surgical care until her retirement. Outside of work, he enjoys cooking, fishing, woodworking, home projects, and spending time outdoors. Married to his wife, Anna, for 30 years, they have three children. He also grew up farming and working in his family’s construction business in Chunky, MS.

As ADPCS, Mr. Cain provides organizational oversight for all nursing operations and direct supervision of Chaplain Services, Sterile Processing Service, Nursing Education, and Safe Patient Handling. He is responsible for ensuring timely, continuous, high-quality, and safe nursing care for Veterans, as well as the overall management of the nursing profession across the Jackson VA Healthcare System.