Before becoming Assistant Director and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Baylis served as Chief of Community Care for the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center. She began her federal career at the same facility in 2007 as an Administrative Trainee.

In 2010, Ms. Baylis was selected for the Health System Management (HSM) Training Program at the Orlando VA Medical Center. After completing the program, she was appointed Administrative Officer for Geriatrics and Extended Care.

The following year, she returned to Jackson, MS, to serve as Executive Assistant (EA) to the Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS). She then worked as Operations Manager with the Consolidated Fee Unit before returning to hospital-based roles, where she found her passion. This led to positions as Community Based Outpatient Clinic Coordinator, EA to the Associate Director, and ultimately Chief of Community Care.

Ms. Baylis earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Jackson State University. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the American College of Healthcare Executives, and the Junior League of Jackson. Additionally, she serves on the Executive Board for Mississippi Healthcare Executives.

As Assistant Director for the Jackson VA Healthcare System, Ms. Baylis provides oversight to Environmental Management Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly, Voluntary Service), and Police Service. She also serves as the Executive Champion for strategic planning and as the facility liaison for VA Veterans Canteen Service.