On February 23, 2025, Michael B. Renfrow began serving as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer at the Jackson VA Healthcare System in Jackson, MS, following a 10-month stint as the Interim Executive Director. The Jackson VA Healthcare System provides quality, patient-centered healthcare to over 54,000 enrolled Veterans throughout 53 counties in Mississippi and three Louisiana parishes and is the Jackson area’s highest rated hospital in CMS Star ratings for Quality and Patient Experience. The Jackson VA Healthcare System employs over 1900 healthcare professionals and has an operational budget in excess of $700 million.

Bringing a wealth of experience in healthcare leadership and strategic planning, Mr. Renfrow is committed to advancing the mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered care to Mississippi's Veterans.

Prior to this role, Mr. Renfrow served as the Deputy Executive Director of the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville, where he oversaw operations for two medical centers and 20 outpatient clinics, serving more than 140,000 Veterans across Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia. Since beginning his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 2006, he has held several key positions, including Deputy Director, VA Enterprise Emergency Management; Senior Advisor for Security and Preparedness, VA Secretary’s Office; and Deputy Director, VA Patient Experience Program.

An Air Force Veteran, Mr. Renfrow served on active duty from 2002 to 2006 and continued his service with the Maryland Air National Guard until 2011. His military background has shaped his deep commitment to ensuring Veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned.

Mr. Renfrow holds advanced degrees in Organizational Leadership and Strategic Security and has completed multiple prestigious leadership programs. His passion for service extends beyond his professional career, as he enjoys traveling, spending time with his dog, Blanche, and cheering on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Under his leadership, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC and our community-based outpatient clinics in Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez will continue to enhance and expand services to meet the needs of the more than 54,000 Veterans we proudly serve. We look forward to a future of innovation, excellence, and unwavering dedication to our mission.

