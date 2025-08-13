Dr. Rachel Peery was appointed the Chief of Staff for the Jackson VA Healthcare System in Jackson, MS on December 5, 2021.

Dr. Peery is an experienced physician and leader with more than 26 years of experience as a VA staff physician. Her career has allowed her to practice in diverse settings at the medical center, including Primary Care, Inpatient Hospitalist settings, and the Emergency Department.

Dr. Peery received a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Biology and Chemistry in 1989 from Delta State University with four years of honors. She worked in research at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in the Department of Physiology for a year and then applied to Medical School.

She received her Doctor of Medicine degree in 1994 from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and completed a residency in Internal Medicine there in 1997.

In her role as Chief of Staff, she provides organizational oversight for all clinical services of the facility to include – Specialty Care, Primary Care, Surgery, Radiology, Mental Health, Radiation Oncology, Physical Medicine & Rehab, Pharmacy, CLC/Palliative, Home Based Primary Care, Pathology and Lab, Social Work, Research, Education, Anesthesiology, Care in the Community, and Dental.