VA Jackson health care top stories.
Learn What Veterans Know This Mental Health Month
Veterans can take many different paths toward improving their mental health, but for many that journey begins when they connect with a fellow Veteran. Veterans who are facing life challenges tend to trust each other, bonding over the common experiences they share.
RN and LPN Hiring Fair proves major success at Jackson VA
On Apr. 6, applicants lined up outside of the Montgomery Hall at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC) for the in-person Registered Nurse and Licensed Practical Nurse Hiring Fair.
Community Living Center at Jackson VA Rated 5-Stars for Staffing and Quality
The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC) announces its Community Living Center (CLC) improvement to five stars in staffing and quality as part of the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) CLC Compare.
Drive-Thur COVID Testing and Boosters have arrived!
As you may have heard, the Omicron variant is sweeping the nation to include Mississippians; our Veterans and fellow colleagues.