Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Jackson Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Explore the rewards

When exploring the Total Reward$ offerings, you’ll find brochures dedicated to numerous positions across VA, including those critical-need positions we’re working so hard to fill across our more than 1,300 facilities.

The jobs you’ll find there run the gamut, exploring clinical careers like physicians, nurses, psychologists, nursing assistants, medical technologists, social workers, and other good folks who work directly with the more than 9 million Veterans who rely on us for care.

https://vacareers.va.gov/employment-benefits/total-rewards/