Work with us
At the VA Jackson Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
Jobs and careers
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Jackson Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.
Explore the rewards
When exploring the Total Reward$ offerings, you’ll find brochures dedicated to numerous positions across VA, including those critical-need positions we’re working so hard to fill across our more than 1,300 facilities.
The jobs you’ll find there run the gamut, exploring clinical careers like physicians, nurses, psychologists, nursing assistants, medical technologists, social workers, and other good folks who work directly with the more than 9 million Veterans who rely on us for care.
Internships, residencies, and fellowships
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.
Visit our internships and fellowships page.
Psychology Internship Training Programs
The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center offers a full-year, APA-accredited* psychology internship in Health Service Psychology. Our program provides comprehensive, supervised training in a supportive, multidisciplinary environment.
As a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), we participate in the national internship matching program.
To learn more about our training philosophy, clinical rotations, supervision model, and application process, please review our internship brochure.
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
For more information about volunteering or donating, contact the Center for Civic Development and Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service) at
Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.
Doing business with Jackson VA Healthcare System
If you're a vendor, sales representative, or contractor interested in working with VA Jackson health care, please contact one of the Logistics Representatives below.
We suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve.
Vendors and/or sales representatives must have an active and approved O.R. Trax account.
Cassandra Sweeney
Logistics Management Specialist
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: Cassandra.Sweeney@va.gov
Le'Keyla Parker
Administrative Officer
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: Lekeyla.Parker@va.gov