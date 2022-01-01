Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Jackson Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jackson Vet Center - Hattiesburg Located at CE Roy Community Center 300 E 5th St. Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions on Google Maps Phone 601-985-2560

Jackson Vet Center - Kosciusko, MS Located at Attala County Coliseum 550 MS-12 Kosciusko, MS 39090 Directions on Google Maps Phone 601-985-2560

Jackson Vet Center - Meridian, MS Located at Lauderdale County Veteran Resource Facility 1827 23rd Ave Meridian, MS 39301 Directions on Google Maps Phone 601-985-2560

Jackson Vet Center - Tchula, MS Located at Tchula City Hall 1027 Main St. Tchula, MS 39169 Directions on Google Maps Phone 601-985-2560

Jackson Mobile Vet Center Phone 601-985-2560

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.