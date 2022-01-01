 Skip to Content

Jackson Vet Center

15 River Bend Place
Suite 15A
Flowood, MS 39232

Jackson Vet Center

If you can’t make it to our Jackson Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jackson Vet Center - Hattiesburg

CE Roy Community Center
300 E 5th St.
Hattiesburg, MS 39401

CE ROY Community Center

Jackson Vet Center - Kosciusko, MS

Attala County Coliseum
550 MS-12
Kosciusko, MS 39090

Attala County Coliseum

Jackson Vet Center - Meridian, MS

Lauderdale County Veteran Resource Facility
1827 23rd Ave
Meridian, MS 39301

Lauderdale County Veteran Facility

Jackson Vet Center - Tchula, MS

Tchula City Hall
1027 Main St.
Tchula, MS 39169

Tchula Town Hall

Jackson Mobile Vet Center

St. George Mobile Vet Center

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.