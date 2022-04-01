Locations

Main location

Jacksonville, FL Vet Center Address 3728 Phillps Highway Suite 31 Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions on Google Maps Phone 904-399-8351 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Jacksonville, FL Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jacksonville, FL Vet Center - St. Marys, GA Located at St. Marys VA Clinic 2603 Osborne Road Kings Bay Village, Suite E St. Marys, GA 31558 Directions on Google Maps Phone 904-399-8351 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jacksonville Mobile Vet Center Phone 904-399-8351

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.