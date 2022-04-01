 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Jacksonville, FL Vet Center

Address

3728 Phillps Highway
Suite 31
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Jacksonville FL (305) Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Jacksonville, FL Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jacksonville, FL Vet Center - St. Marys, GA

Located at

St. Marys VA Clinic
2603 Osborne Road
Kings Bay Village, Suite E
St. Marys, GA 31558

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jacksonville Vet Center--St. Marys, GA Community Access Point

Jacksonville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Jacksonville Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.