Locations

Main location

Jacksonville, NC Vet Center Address 221 Memorial Drive Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions on Google Maps Phone 910-577-1100 Hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Jacksonville, NC Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jacksonville, NC Vet Center - Cape Fear Community College Veterans Hall Located at Veterans Hall 411 North Front Street Room 125 Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions on Google Maps Phone 910-577-1100 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jacksonville, NC Vet Center - New Bern VFW Cap Located at VFW Post 2514 3850 Butler Road New Bern, NC 28560 Directions on Google Maps Phone 910-577-1100 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Greensboro Mobile Vet Center Phone 336-333-5366

Greenville Mobile Vet Center Phone 252-355-7920

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.