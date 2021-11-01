 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Jacksonville, NC Vet Center

Address

221 Memorial Drive
Jacksonville, NC 28546

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
JVC

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Jacksonville, NC Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jacksonville, NC Vet Center - Cape Fear Community College Veterans Hall

Located at

Veterans Hall
411 North Front Street
Room 125
Wilmington, NC 28401

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

CFCC Veterans Hall - CAP

Jacksonville, NC Vet Center - New Bern VFW Cap

Located at

VFW Post 2514
3850 Butler Road
New Bern, NC 28560

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

New Bern Cap VFW

Greensboro Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Greensboro Mobile Vet Center

Greenville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.