Johnson City Vet Center

If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 423-928-8387 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will connect you with one of our counselors. You can expect a return call within 1 to 3 business days, and we’ll schedule your first appointment within 3 to 7 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, or on a weekend, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.