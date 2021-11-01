 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Johnson City Vet Center

Address

154 W Springbrook Dr
Johnson City, TN 37604

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Johnson City Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Johnson City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Johnson City Vet Center - Cedar Bluff, VA

Located at

Virginia, Army National Guard Armory
175 Essaynos Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Virginia, Army National Guard Armory

Johnson City Vet Center - Harlan, KY

Located at

Harlan National Guard Armory
3436 South Hwy 421
Harlan, KY 40831

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Harlan, KY Army National Guard

Johnson City Vet Center - Haysi, VA

Located at

Haysi Town Hall
322 Main Street
Haysi, VA 24256

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Haysi Town Hall

Johnson City Vet Center - Jonesville, VA

Located at

712 3rd Street
Jonesville, VA 24263

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Big Stone Gap/VFW-DAV Chapter 45

Johnson City Vet Center - Newland, NC

Located at

Avery County Senior Center
165 Schultz Street
Newland, NC 28657

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Avery County Senior Center

Johnson City Vet Center - Pounding Mill, VA

Located at

Richlands VFW Post 9640
214 VFW Road
Pounding Mill, VA 24637

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Richlands VFW Post 9640

Johnson City Vet Center - Rogersville, TN

Located at

St. Henry Catholic Church
111-114 Hwy 70
Rogersville, TN 37857

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. Henry Catholic Church

Knoxville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Knoxville's Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.