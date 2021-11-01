Locations

Main location

Johnson City Vet Center Address 154 W Springbrook Dr Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Johnson City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Johnson City Vet Center - Cedar Bluff, VA Located at Virginia, Army National Guard Armory 175 Essaynos Drive Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Johnson City Vet Center - Harlan, KY Located at Harlan National Guard Armory 3436 South Hwy 421 Harlan, KY 40831 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Johnson City Vet Center - Haysi, VA Located at Haysi Town Hall 322 Main Street Haysi, VA 24256 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Johnson City Vet Center - Jonesville, VA Located at 712 3rd Street Jonesville, VA 24263 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Johnson City Vet Center - Newland, NC Located at Avery County Senior Center 165 Schultz Street Newland, NC 28657 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Johnson City Vet Center - Pounding Mill, VA Located at Richlands VFW Post 9640 214 VFW Road Pounding Mill, VA 24637 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Johnson City Vet Center - Rogersville, TN Located at St. Henry Catholic Church 111-114 Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN 37857 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-928-8387 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Knoxville Mobile Vet Center Phone 865-633-0000

Vet Centers in other areas

