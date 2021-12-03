 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Jupiter Vet Center

Address

6650 West Indiantown Road
Suite 120
Jupiter, FL 33458-4673

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Entry to the Jupiter Vet Center.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Jupiter Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jupiter Vet Center - Okeechobee

Located at

Okeechobee VA CBOC
1201 N Parrott Avenue
#1
Okeechobee, FL 34972

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Okeechobee VA CBOC

Jupiter Vet Center - Port St. Lucie

Located at

Port St. Lucie VA Clinic
126 SW Chamber Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Port St Lucie VA Clinic

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.