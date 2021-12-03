Locations

Main location

Jupiter Vet Center Address 6650 West Indiantown Road Suite 120 Jupiter, FL 33458-4673 Directions on Google Maps Phone 561-422-1220 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Jupiter Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Jupiter Vet Center - Okeechobee Located at Okeechobee VA CBOC 1201 N Parrott Avenue #1 Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions on Google Maps Phone 561-422-1220 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jupiter Vet Center - Port St. Lucie Located at Port St. Lucie VA Clinic 126 SW Chamber Court Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 Directions on Google Maps Phone 561-422-1220 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.