About the Kansas City VA Medical Center

Opening in 1952, the Kansas City VA Medical Center has a rich legacy of providing quality care to the men and women who have proudly served our nation - America’s Heroes. We consider it an honor and privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations serving western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Facilities include our Kansas City VA Medical Center and 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Warrensburg, Belton, Nevada, Cameron, Excelsior Springs, and Kansas City, Missouri; and Paola, Overland Park, and Shawnee, Kansas. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can’t easily visit our hospital or clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Kansas City health services page.

The VA Kansas City Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Heartland Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 15 (VISN 15), which includes medical centers and clinics in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas.

Learn more about VISN 15

Research and development

At Kansas City VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We have 170 active research projects. Major research areas include:

Biomedical research

Clinical and cooperative studies

Health services

Rehabilitation

Autoimmune disorders

Cardiology

Diabetes

Schizophrenia

Hematology

Hypertension

Infectious disease

Oncology

Surgery

Teaching and learning

Kansas City VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We maintain primary affiliations with the University of Kansas School of Medicine and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, with residency programs in all major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also maintain affiliations with more than 40 academic institutions that provide allied health training in fields such as psychology, rehabilitation, audiology and speech pathology, chaplaincy, and social work.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Opened in 1952, our hospital is located on a 40-acre campus in eastern Kansas City.

We provide care to more than 50,000 Veterans each year.

More than 200,000 Veterans live in the area served by the VA Kansas City Healthcare System.

We maintain 142 beds, which includes 79 medical beds, 25 surgical beds, 10 psychiatric beds, and 28 domiciliary beds.

Our hospital provides Veterans services like the Red Coat Ambassadors Program, Starbucks coffee, the Patriot Café, an optical shop, and a new patient orientation.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

National Commission of Quality Assurance

American College of Surgeons (Commission on Cancer)

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International

The VA Kansas City Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports