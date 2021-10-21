Our History

On September 27, 1949 the Del Webb Construction Company of Phoenix, Arizona broke the ground on a 48 acre tract located at Linwood and Van Brunt Boulevards. About one thousand persons assembled on the hilltop to watch the ceremony. One hundred persons sat on the speaker's stand. They were civic leaders, Officers of veterans organizations and their auxiliaries, physicians and others who had an actual physical part in the building of the hospital.

Promptly at 3 o'clock, demonstrating almost incredible precision in the tim­ing, four B‑29 bombers appeared out of the Northeast, flying at about 5,000 feet. It was to be the role of the big planes to open the ceremonies by roaring over the speaker's stand and the crowd at 1,000 feet.

The program was delayed, however, as the planes passed two miles east of the site and roared off into the wild blue yonder.

Herbert H. Burr, a Congressional Medal of Honor winner, turned the first spadeful of earth.

After three years of construction, the ten million dollar hospital was ded­icated on October 5, 1952. It was the one hundred fifty‑fifth of the proposed 174 V.A. facilities and the thirty‑ninth completed in the post World War II building program. It was called the newest and most modern facility for car­ing for veterans in the United States.

At the time of the dedication, there were 27 patients, twelve full‑time physicians and two floors were open for medical care ‑ third floor for surgery and seventh floor for medical cases. In the initial stages of development, the hospital services were: 300 beds for general medicine and surgery, 40 beds for tuberculosis patients, 83 beds for psychotic cases, 77 beds for neurologic cases. Laboratories occupied part of the second floor for both clinical and research use. Also on the second floor were dental and x‑ray clinics, and an extensive rehabilitation clinic with physical medicine and occupational therapy equipment. Each was a model of convenience and had the latest equipment.

In 1954, two years after its opening, the hospital was averaging 345 patients daily and had admitted 5,647 patients. It had a staff of 18 full‑time physicians, 18 young doctors training in specialities and 72 consultant physicians from the field of private practice. Slowest to develop was the department for the mentally ill.

Timeline

1952

Opened

1953

1st 2 residents from the Dept of Medicine of the University of Kansas School of Medicine came on initial rotation

1961

Outpatient annex built

1963

Air conditioning added

Animal research facility built

1967

Fully automated elevators

1969

3-ICU's opened

Boiler plant converted from coal to gas

1970

Outpatient dental program established

1972

Research and Education Wing completed

1976

Broke ground for new ambulatory care building

Completed installation of closed circuit color educational television system

1979

The first VICTORS low vision rehabilitation program in the United States was established at the KCVAMC

1985

Computers for employees

1989

Recipient of Presidential Award for Quality Improvement

1990

Become a “smoke-free” facility

1991

MRI facility dedicated

1992

Recipient of Robert W. Carey Award for Quality Improvement

1993

Windsor Manor Transitional Residence opens

1994

Hosted the 14th National Veterans Wheelchair Games

1998

New MICU opened

1999

Belton and Whiteman CBOCs open

2000

Nevada, MO and Paola, KS CBOCs open

Recipient of VHA Patient Safety Improvement Award

New SICU opened

Veteran Benefit representative opens office at facility

2002

Warrensburg and Cameron Outpatient clinics open

Primary Laboratory opens

New surgical suites open

2004

Opened Women’s Clinic (designated space)

Implemented innovative clinic initiative (DIGMA, Drop In Group Medical Appt)

2005

Progressive Care Unit opens; added telemetry beds

Chiropractic care added to on-site services

2007

State-of-the-Art Cardiac Cath Lab opens

OIF/OEF Case Management Program established

Smoke-free entrance

2008

PET/CT installed

Digital Signage added, improving communication to employees and patients

Greeter Program implemented

2009

Veterans Court

Shuttle Service (from parking lot to front entrance)

Teleretinal Imaging

Upgraded Signage entire facility and grounds

Hospice Unit opens

Blind Rehab Center

Excelsior Springs Community Clinic

Contracted with PlaneTree to implement patient centered care

Recognized by the National Center for Patient Safety in a publication “Developing a Culture of Safety: One VA Facility’s Story”

Rec Hall renamed to “Hall of Heroes”

Lowes Home Improvement Stores selects KCVA as their Heroes Program reciepient and their staff volunteers for work day at KCVA --- building the gazebo

2011

Cochlear Implant program begins

New Retail Store opens; 3-1/2 times larger than previous store

Mobile Medical Unit activated; traveling to Trenton, Bolivar and Carrollton, Missouri

Mother’s Room for KCVAMC female employees opened

Purchase completed for Kaiser Permamente Outpatient Building; Building renamed by employees, "Honor Annex"

Select Menus for inpatients begins

“KCVA Shines” Program begins, inpatients can now have their shoes shined during their stay

Opened medical center Social Media Sites, "Facebook and Twitter accounts"

CBOCs have mental health available via telemedicine

2012