Events
Here you will find a list of all upcoming Kansas City VA Medical Center events.
Caregiver Month event - How to cultivate hope as caregivers
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Gender awareness and pronoun usage event
The National LGBTQ+ Workgroup in association with VA National Virtual PRIDE are working together hosting a Gender Awareness and Pronoun Usage event
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Caregiver Month event - Mindfulness and Qigong
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Caregiver Month virtual event - Whole Health overview & mini retreat
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Whole Health Fair
Whole Health Fair at the Johnson County Library
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
Mobile Food Pantry
KCVA, in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network, will be hosting a mobile food pantry at the KCVA Honor Annex Friday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. This will take place indoors. Produce is distributed first come first served. There is no charge for food distributed through the mobile pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Caregiver Month virtual event - Community resources
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Caregiver Month virtual event - Progressive muscle relaxation
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CST
Caregiver Month virtual event - Dementia support group
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Caregiver Month virtual event - Progressive muscle relaxation
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST