Events

Here you will find a list of all upcoming Kansas City VA Medical Center events.

Caregiver Month event - How to cultivate hope as caregivers

When
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

Gender awareness and pronoun usage event

The National LGBTQ+ Workgroup in association with VA National Virtual PRIDE are working together hosting a Gender Awareness and Pronoun Usage event

When
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Caregiver Month event - Mindfulness and Qigong

Caregiver Month event Mindfulness and Qigong: Energy guided imagery experience for caregivers

When
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Caregiver Month virtual event - Whole Health overview & mini retreat

When
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Whole Health Fair

Whole Health Fair at the Johnson County Library

When
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST

Mobile Food Pantry

KCVA, in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network, will be hosting a mobile food pantry at the KCVA Honor Annex Friday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. This will take place indoors. Produce is distributed first come first served. There is no charge for food distributed through the mobile pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice

When
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Where

Honor VA Clinic

Main Lobby

Caregiver Month virtual event - Community resources

When
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Caregiver Month virtual event - Progressive muscle relaxation

When
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CST

Caregiver Month virtual event - Dementia support group

When
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

Caregiver Month virtual event - Progressive muscle relaxation

When
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
