Advance care planning

IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA KANSAS CITY

Visitor policy update at VA Kansas City: Due to the continued surge in COVID patients, we've temporarily updated our visitor restrictions, effective immediately.

Outpatient Visitors: Only caregivers allowed when medically necessary.

Inpatient Visitors: No visitors allowed; compassionate exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the Nurse Manager or Nursing Officer of the Day.

The safety of our Veterans, visitors and employees is our highest priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

COVID-19 vaccines at VA Kansas City: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see Visit our vaccine information page

COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 816-861-4700, and select option 2 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for testing.

Prepare for a visit: We screen everyone who enters our facilities for COVID-19 symptoms and limit the number of visitors. We require face coverings. For more information, please see Operating Status. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know

For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Get updates on affected services and facilities