Advance care planning
Advance care planning that is dedicated to VA caregivers. This class will provide education and an opportunity to ask questions about living wills and durable power of attorney for health care.
- When
-
Friday, Feb 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To register, please contact Carmen Davis or Shelly O’Connor at 816-861-4700, extension 52044.
Join us on February 11, 2022 at 1100 for a class about advance care planning that is dedicated to VA caregivers. This class will provide education and an opportunity to ask questions about living wills and durable power of attorney for health care. If you are a caregiver, you are free to join on your own or bring the Veteran you love with you. To register, please contact Carmen Davis or Shelly O’Connor at 816-861-4700, extension 52044.