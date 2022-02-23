 Skip to Content

KCVA blood drive

February 29 blood drive flyer

KCVA in collaboration with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive Monday, February 28th.

When
Monday, Feb 28, 2022
7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Hall of Heroes

Cost
Free

Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: KY. For additional details contact Myra Jenkins at 816-861-4700, ext. 59651 or send an email

Appointments are preferred. Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status.

