KCVA blood drive
KCVA in collaboration with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive Monday, February 28th.
- When
-
Monday, Feb 28, 2022
7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Hall of Heroes
- Cost
- Free
KCVA in collaboration with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive Monday, February 28th.
Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: KY. For additional details contact Myra Jenkins at 816-861-4700, ext. 59651 or send an email
Appointments are preferred. Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status.