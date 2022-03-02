 Skip to Content

Fifth annual salute to women Veterans

Logo for the KCVA fifth annual salute to women Veterans event.

Kansas City VA Medical Center will host it's fifth annual salute to women Veteran event Saturday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Honor Annex upper parking lot.

When
Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
Where

Honor VA Clinic

Upper parking lot

Cost
Free

Registration

No registration necessary! 

Kansas City VA Medical Center will host it's fifth annual salute to women Veteran event Saturday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Honor Annex upper parking lot. We will have a DJ providing music, staff on hand to discuss women's care options at KCVA, and many of our community partners will be on hand as well. Come learn what KCVA and our partners have to offer and pick up some free swag. There will also be food trucks to quench your hunger and thirst. 

See all events

Last updated: