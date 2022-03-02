Fifth annual salute to women Veterans

COVID-19 at VA Kansas City: We screen everyone who enters our facilities for COVID-19 symptoms and limit the number of visitors. We require facility provided surgical grade face coverings for everyone entering one of our facilities.

COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 816-861-4700, and select option 2 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for testing.

For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see Visit our vaccine and testing information page.