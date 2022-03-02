Fifth annual salute to women Veterans
Kansas City VA Medical Center will host it's fifth annual salute to women Veteran event Saturday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Honor Annex upper parking lot.
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Upper parking lot
- Cost
- Free
Registration
No registration necessary!
Kansas City VA Medical Center will host it's fifth annual salute to women Veteran event Saturday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Honor Annex upper parking lot. We will have a DJ providing music, staff on hand to discuss women's care options at KCVA, and many of our community partners will be on hand as well. Come learn what KCVA and our partners have to offer and pick up some free swag. There will also be food trucks to quench your hunger and thirst.