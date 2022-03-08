Virtual Veteran Town Hall
During this virtual Veteran town hall, members of the KCVA leadership team will discuss the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission recommendations, infrastructure plans and the most recent lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions.
- When
-
Monday, Mar 14, 2022
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
The event can be accessed through this link approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time or on our Facebook page.