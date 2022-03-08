 Skip to Content

Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Exterior view of the Kansas City VA Medical Center

During this virtual Veteran town hall, members of the KCVA leadership team will discuss the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission recommendations, infrastructure plans and the most recent lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions.

When
Monday, Mar 14, 2022
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

During this virtual Veteran town hall Facebook live event, members of the KCVA leadership team will discuss the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission recommendations, infrastructure plans and the most recent lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions.

The event can be accessed through this link approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time or on our Facebook page.

Link to event See all events

Last updated: