Mobile Food Pantry

Mobile Food Pantry Flyer

When
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Where

Cost
Free

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry April 28, 2022.
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
KCVA Honor Annex
4251 Northern Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64128

*We are back inside the building, You will be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VAMC facility.

For more information, contact:
Kimberly Jackson
816-590-3522
and/or
KCVA WHOLE HEALTH
816-861-4700, ext. 59651

