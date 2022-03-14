Virtual Career Fair
KCVA to host a virtual career fair, open to all interested candidates.
- When
-
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Virtual Career Fair open to all interested candidates.
Friday, March 25th
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
872-701-0185, ext. 169992002#
Seeking:
•Registered Nurses (Fulltime and Intermittent (PRN)in the following areas:
•Critical Care
•Emergency Department
•Float Pool
•Medical/Surgical Telemetry
All interested candidates will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about our programs/careers with program directors and nurse managers. Interviews will be based on availability. For serious inquiries please email your resume to the following email address: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov
Application requirements:
•3 References (1 supervisory)
•DD 214 (if applicable)
•VA Disability Letter (if applicable)
•Schedule A Letter (if applicable)
•See the website for further information and application requirements.
All offers are tentative, upon meeting qualifications. Due to time constraints, you will be contacted for an interview time. If invited, interviews will be conducted via phone or video. Interview slots are limited and will be scheduled in order of applications received.
QUESTIONS? Contact us at:
impatientnurse_assist_man@va.gov