Nursing career fair
Kansas City VA Medical Center is hosting a nursing career fair Saturday, April 2 from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m.
- When
-
Saturday, Apr 2, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Kansas City VA Medical Center is hosting a nursing career fair.
Saturday, April 2
8:00 - 11:00 a.m.
4801 Linwood Blvd.
Kansas City, MO 64128
We are seeking Registered Nurses in the following areas:
Behavioral Health
Critical Care
Emergency Department
Float Pool
Medical/Surgical
Telemetry
All participants will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about our programs/careers with program directors and nurse managers. Interviews will be based on availability. For serious inquiries, please email your resume to the following email address: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov