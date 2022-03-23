 Skip to Content

Nursing career fair

KCVA Career Fair Flyer

Kansas City VA Medical Center is hosting a nursing career fair Saturday, April 2 from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m.

When
Saturday, Apr 2, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Cost
Free

Kansas City VA Medical Center is hosting a nursing career fair.

Saturday, April 2

8:00 - 11:00 a.m.

4801 Linwood Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64128

 

We are seeking Registered Nurses in the following areas:

Behavioral Health

Critical Care

Emergency Department

Float Pool

Medical/Surgical

Telemetry

All participants will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about our programs/careers with program directors and nurse managers. Interviews will be based on availability. For serious inquiries, please email your resume to the following email address: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov

