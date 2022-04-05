4th annual drive-thru baby shower
Kansas City VA Health Care System is holding the 4th Annual 2022 Women's Health Baby Shower-- Drive thru style !
- When
-
Friday, May 6, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Upper Parking Lot
- Cost
- Free
Registration
RSVP by Wednesday , April 27 with Jenny Brooks, KCVA Maternity Care Coordinator at 816-922-2195 (leave voicemail)
