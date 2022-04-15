 Skip to Content

Advance care planning group

Kansas City VAMC offers education and discussion groups in-person and virtually. Classes are available at a variety of times and days of the week. Classes are being offered the rest of this month for Veterans and caregivers. Call Shurice Robinson, Advance Care Planning Group Coordinator to register!

When
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

Shawnee VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Registration

Call Shurice Robinson, Advance Care Planning Group Coordinator to register!
816-606-6044 - shurice.robinson@va.gov

Kansas City VA health care system offers education and discussion groups in-person and virtually. Classes are available at a variety of times and days of the week. Classes are being offered the rest of this month for Veterans and caregivers. Call Shurice Robinson, Advance Care Planning Group Coordinator to register!

816-606-6044 - shurice.robinson@va.gov

See all events

Last updated: