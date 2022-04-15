Advance care planning group
Kansas City VAMC offers education and discussion groups in-person and virtually. Classes are available at a variety of times and days of the week. Classes are being offered the rest of this month for Veterans and caregivers. Call Shurice Robinson, Advance Care Planning Group Coordinator to register!
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Call Shurice Robinson, Advance Care Planning Group Coordinator to register!
816-606-6044 - shurice.robinson@va.gov
