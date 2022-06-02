Nursing Career Fair
KCVA Nursing Career Fair - Saturday, June 25, 7 am - 12 pm
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
KCVA Nursing Career Fair - Saturday, June 25, 7 am - 12 pm
KCVA is hiring LPN’s, NA’s, and RN’s in inpatient and outpatient areas.
As a nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.
Learn about VA Careers and Benefits at: https://www.VACareers.va.gov
You can email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov
Questions? Contact Laura Lillich, MSN, RN
Nurse Recruitment & Retention Specialist
Laura.Lillich@va.gov
Learn more about KCVA career opportunities VA here.