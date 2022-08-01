KCVA Virtual Nursing Career Fair

KCVA is hiring LPN’s, NA’s, and RN’s in inpatient and outpatient areas.

Welcoming Nursing Applicants

Microsoft Teams

Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. each day

As a nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.

Please email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov for a link to the meeting.

Questions? Contact:

Laura Lillich, MSN, RN

Nurse Recruitment & Retention Specialist

Phone: 816-756-8692

Learn more about KCVA career opportunities.