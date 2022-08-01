KCVA Virtual Nursing Career Fair
KCVA is hiring LPN’s, NA’s, and RN’s in inpatient and outpatient areas.
When:
Tue. Aug 16, 2022, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
For link please email resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov
Cost:
Free
Welcoming Nursing Applicants
Microsoft Teams
Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30
8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. each day
As a nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.
Please email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov for a link to the meeting.
Questions? Contact:
Laura Lillich, MSN, RN
Nurse Recruitment & Retention Specialist
Phone: 816-756-8692
Learn more about KCVA career opportunities.