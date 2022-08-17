KCVA Career Fair
Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) is hosting a Career Fair from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the KCVA main lobby at 4801 Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, MO.
When:
Sat. Aug 27, 2022, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Main lobby
Cost:
Free
Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) is hosting a Career Fair from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the KCVA main lobby at 4801 Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, MO.
Open clinical positions include:
- Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses
- Nursing Assistants
- Social Workers
- Diagnostic Radiological Technicians
- Medical Technologists
- Biomedical Engineers and Biomedical Equipment Support Specialists
- Pharmacy Technicians and Pharmacists
Open support positions include:
- Ward Clerks and Scheduling Clerks
- Housekeeping Aides
- Boiler Plant Mechanics and Air Conditioning Mechanics
- Sterile Processing Technicians
- Logistics Supply Technicians
Please email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov.
As an employee at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.
Learn more about KCVA career opportunities VA at va.gov/kansas-city-health-care/work-with-us/.See more events