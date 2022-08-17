KCVA Career Fair

Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) is hosting a Career Fair from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the KCVA main lobby at 4801 Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, MO.

Open clinical positions include:

Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses

Nursing Assistants

Social Workers

Diagnostic Radiological Technicians

Medical Technologists

Biomedical Engineers and Biomedical Equipment Support Specialists

Pharmacy Technicians and Pharmacists

Open support positions include:

Ward Clerks and Scheduling Clerks

Housekeeping Aides

Boiler Plant Mechanics and Air Conditioning Mechanics

Sterile Processing Technicians

Logistics Supply Technicians

Please email your resume to: VHAKANHRRecruit@va.gov.

As an employee at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle. In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.

Learn more about KCVA career opportunities VA at va.gov/kansas-city-health-care/work-with-us/.