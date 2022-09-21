Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

Kansas City VA (KCVA) Medical Center will be hosting a drive-thru flu vaccination event Saturday, October 15 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Getting your flu shot can prevent flu-related hospitalizations and even death. CDC estimates that flu has resulted in 9 million – 41 million illnesses, 140,000 – 710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 – 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020. Get your flu shot at VA or one of 70,000 community locations nationwide.

This Drive Thru event is located in the KCVA Medical Center Parking Lot. Please enter at the Linwood Blvd. entrance, the 35th St. entrance will be closed during these events. As always, the Flu shot is FREE for enrolled Veterans.

We will be there rain or shine. Please bring your Veteran ID card. Please wear clothing that allows us to reach your upper arm. Please wear a mask when receiving your vaccine.

KCVA may offer COVID vaccines at the Flu vaccination drive-thru clinics based on availability. If you are interested in receiving a COVID vaccine or booster at this event, please bring your vaccination card and your Veteran ID card.