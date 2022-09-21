Women Veteran Town Hall

Kansas City VA Medical Center, in partnership with other medical centers in VISN 15 VA Heartland Network, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event by streaming it live or dialing in:

Participant Dial-In 833-305-1719

Participant Streaming: https://access.live/womenveteranstownhall

Neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until a few minutes before the town hall meeting begins.

The VISN 15 VA Heartland Network is one of 22 Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISN) located throughout the United States, providing health care services to veterans in Kansas and Missouri, as well as parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Arkansas. VA Heartland Network is one of the only VA networks in the country to be endorsed by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The VA Heartland Network includes seven VA medical centers on nine campuses and 43 community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). The Medical Centers are Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center; St. Louis VA Health Care System, consisting of John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital and St. Louis VA Medical Center - Jefferson Barracks; Kansas City VA Medical Center; Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Mo; Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, Ill; John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Mo; and the Eastern Kansas Health Care System, consisting of Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth, Kan, and Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka, Kan.