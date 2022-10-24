Honor Annex Mobile Food Pantry

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry Thursday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

KCVA Honor Annex

4251 Northern Avenue

Kansas City, MO 64128

The Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1:00-3:00p.m. You WILL be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VA facility.

For more information, contact:

Kimberly Jackson

(816) 590-3522

and/or

KCVA WHOLE HEALTH

(816) 861-4700 ext. 59651

View other times for this event