Honor Annex Mobile Food Pantry

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry Thursday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1:00-3:00p.m.

KCVA Honor Annex

4251 Northern Avenue

Kansas City, MO 64128

You WILL be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VA facility.

For more information, contact:

Kimberly Jackson



and/or

KCVA WHOLE HEALTH

