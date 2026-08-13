Honor Annex Mobile Food Pantry
KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry Thursday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
When:
Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Lobby
4251 Northern Avenue
Kansas City, MO
Cost:
Free
KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1:00-3:00p.m.
KCVA Honor Annex
4251 Northern Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64128
You WILL be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VA facility.
For more information, contact:
Kimberly Jackson
and/or
KCVA WHOLE HEALTH
Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Nov 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Dec 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT