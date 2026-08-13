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Honor Annex Mobile Food Pantry

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry Thursday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

When:

Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Lobby

4251 Northern Avenue

Kansas City, MO

Cost:

Free

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1:00-3:00p.m. 

KCVA Honor Annex
4251 Northern Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64128

You WILL be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VA facility.

For more information, contact:
Kimberly Jackson

and/or
KCVA WHOLE HEALTH

Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Nov 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Dec 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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