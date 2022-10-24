 Skip to Content
Honor Annex Mobile Food Pantry

When:

Thu. Oct 27, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Honor VA Clinic

Lobby

Cost:

Free

KCVA in collaboration with Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a mobile food pantry Thursday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

KCVA Honor Annex
4251 Northern Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64128

The Mobile Food Pantry will take place on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1:00-3:00p.m. You WILL be allowed to enter into the Honor Annex to participate in the food pantry. Please be mindful of others and practice social distancing. Masks are still required to enter any VA facility.

For more information, contact:
Kimberly Jackson
(816) 590-3522
and/or
KCVA WHOLE HEALTH
(816) 861-4700 ext. 59651

Thu. Oct 27, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 24, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Dec 22, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. May 25, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

