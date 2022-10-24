Medication take back day

Safely dispose of expired or unused medications during VA Medication Take Back Day — October 29. from 8:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. our VA police will be handing out drug take back envelopes in the front circle of KCVA to anyone that requests one.

Take back your health! Safely dispose of expired or unused medications during VA Medication Take Back Day — October 29. from 8:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. our VA police will be handing out drug take back envelopes in the front circle of KCVA to anyone that requests one.