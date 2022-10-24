 Skip to Content
Medication take back day

Safely dispose of expired or unused medications during VA Medication Take Back Day — October 29. from 8:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. our VA police will be handing out drug take back envelopes in the front circle of KCVA to anyone that requests one.

When:

Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Front Driveway

Cost:

Free

