Medication take back day
Safely dispose of expired or unused medications during VA Medication Take Back Day — October 29. from 8:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. our VA police will be handing out drug take back envelopes in the front circle of KCVA to anyone that requests one.
When:
Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Front Driveway
Cost:
Free
