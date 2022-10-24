Caregiver and family resource fair

Join the KCVA Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

Drive up resource fair

November 9, 2022

KCVA Linwood Campus

4801 Linwood Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64128

Near the 35th street entrance

For more info, call the KCVA Caregiver Support Program office at: 816-861-4700, ext. 52044