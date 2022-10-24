Caregiver and family resource fair
Join the KCVA Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
When:
Wed. Nov 9, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Near the 35th street entrance
Cost:
Free
Drive up resource fair
For more info, call the KCVA Caregiver Support Program office at: 816-861-4700, ext. 52044