Caregiver and family resource fair

Join the KCVA Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

When:

Wed. Nov 9, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Near the 35th street entrance

Cost:

Free

Join the KCVA Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

Drive up resource fair
November 9, 2022

KCVA Linwood Campus
4801 Linwood Blvd.
Kansas City, MO 64128
Near the 35th street entrance

For more info, call the KCVA Caregiver Support Program office at: 816-861-4700, ext. 52044

Last updated: